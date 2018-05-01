Bruins Wrap: Lightning Bounce Back With 4-2 Game 2 Win To Even Series

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning did what they had to Monday night and defended home ice to even their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

After allowing six goals in the series opener, the Lightning tightened up defensively and received a quality performance from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to limit the Bruins to a single goal in a 2-1 Game 2 win at Amalie Arena.

The Bruins threatened a comeback in the third period when they cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Lightning held on for a much-needed victory.

Here’s how Game 2 unfolded.

LIGHTNING STRIKE FIRST

The Lightning got a gift power play on a questionable slashing call on the Bruins, and they took advantage when Yanni Gourde scored on B’s goalie Tuukka Rask at 11:47 of the first period. Rask got a piece of the shot, but not enough to prevent it from crossing the goal line.

CLUTCH PK

The Bruins had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:45 late in the first period and couldn’t score. David Pastrnak hit both posts on a shot and the puck trickled across the goal line, and that’s as close as Boston came to evening the score.

THE ROOKIE IS ON THE BOARD

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy tied the score at a goal apiece when he found the back of the net for the first time in his playoff career. He took a sensational pass from Patrice Bergeron and beat Vasilevskiy with a quick shot. The goal came with just 1:30 left in the first period.

LIGHTNING REGAIN THE LEAD

Tampa Bay went back ahead 2-1 when Tyler Johnson scored at 10:14 of the second period. The Lightning had an advantage on the rush, and once Johnson received the puck from Brayden Point, he patiently evaded McAvoy’s stick on the ice and ripped a shot past Rask.

LIGHTNING DOUBLE THEIR LEAD

Ondrej Palat gave the Lightning their first two-goal lead of the series when he fired a laser past Rask at 14;08 of the third period.

BOSTON COMEBACK?

Torey Krug got the B’s within one with a goal just 1:50 after Palat put Tampa Bay up 3-1. Brad Marchand and Pastrnak earned assists on the goal.

LIGHTNING SEAL THE DEAL

Brayden Point clinched the win for the Lightning by scoring an empty-net goal with ? left to play.

UP NEXT

Game 3 of the series is Wednesday night at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.