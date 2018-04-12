Capitals Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Two teams hoping to erase recent Stanley Cup playoff disappointments will square off Thursday night when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Capitals once again are legit Stanley Cup contenders, but they never have been to the conference finals or further in the Alexander Ovechkin era (2004 to the present). The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, are aiming to win their first playoff series in franchise history.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game 1 online.

When: Thursday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

