Cavs Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James’ quest for an eighth straight NBA Finals appearance faces a critical juncture Wednesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The two teams have split the first two games of the series, with each squad taking one game on the other’s home court.

Now the series shifts back to Quicken Loans Arena where James and Co. will hope to get a better performance out of All-Star Kevin Love. Love notched just five points in the Cavs’ Game 4 win, but if the star forward can help James shoulder some of the offensive responsibility, then Cleveland should be able to take a 3-2 series lead.

Here’s how to watch Cavs-Pacers Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT