Cavs Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

With the Cleveland Cavaliers in desperate need of a win in Game 5, LeBron James answered.

James knocked down a buzzer-beating winner at Quicken Loans Arena a mere five seconds after block at the other end as the Cavs took a 3-2 lead over the Indiana Pacers in their first-round NBA playoff series.

Now, the Pacers are looking to force a Game 7 back in Cleveland with a Game 6 victory in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Here’s how to watch Cavs-Pacers Game 6 online:

When: Friday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN