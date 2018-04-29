Cavs Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

It all comes down to this.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers will close out their first-round NBA playoffs series with a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs had a chance to eliminate the Pacers in Game 6, but wound up getting blown out in Indiana. And although the Cavs are favored to win Sunday’s huge game, the Pacers have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Cavs superstar LeBron James never has lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Will Sunday finally be the day The King makes an early exit? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Pacers Game 7 online:

When: Sunday, April 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN