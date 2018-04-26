NBA Odds: Celtics Pegged As Underdogs In Thursday’s Game 6 Vs. Bucks

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will be looking to close out their first-round NBA playoff series with Milwaukee on Thursday night when they visit the Bucks for Game 6 as 5-point underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston rebounded from consecutive losses in Milwaukee in Games 3 and 4 with a 92-87 win over the Bucks as 4.5-point chalk Monday and takes a 3-2 series lead into Thursday night’s Celtics vs. Bucks betting matchup at the Bradley Center.

Monday night’s victory also marks the lowest number of points the Celtics have surrendered in 18 games and brings a halt to an 8-0-0 run for the OVER in totals betting. But the club will need more strong defensive play as they return to Milwaukee riding a three-game straight-up losing streak on the road against the Bucks.

Offensive production has been an issue at times for the Celtics when they visit the Bradley Center. Boston has been limited to an average of 97 points per game in its two road losses during the series, and to fewer than 100 points in seven of 13 road dates with the Bucks.

Compounding matters are the Celtics’ five-game SU slide overall on the road, during which they have fallen to defeat by an average margin of 12 points. Boston also has been a brutal performer on the road during the postseason in recent years, going 4-10 SU in 14 playoff road dates since the start of the 2015 NBA playoffs, and tallying just one Game 6 win in its past six opportunities.

With the Celtics just one win away from advancing to the second round for a second consecutive year, they have soared to lofty -340 favorites on the NBA playoff series prices, but remain well off the pace on the NBA championship odds at +5000.

Recent trends will do little to lift the hopes of Bucks fans. With Monday’s loss, Milwaukee now faces the possibility of getting bounced from the NBA playoffs with an eighth straight first-round series loss since 2001. The Bucks have forced a Game 7 just once during that stretch, and have been eliminated on home court with a Game 6 loss on three occasions.

However, the Bucks have been solid performers on home court in recent weeks, going 8-3 SU in their past 11 dates, and are pegged as a solid -210 moneyline bet to take the series back to Boston for Game 7, but lag at a distant +285 on the NBA series prices.