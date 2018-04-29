Celtics Fans Chant “Who Is Bledsoe?” As Eric Bledsoe Feud Resumes In Game 7

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe hasn’t played particularly well in his team’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Celtics, especially in Boston, the site of Saturday night’s Game 7.
Bledsoe got off to a strong start in Game 7, though, scoring 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, but he watch most of the second quarter from the bench because of three early fouls.
He also picked up a technical foul, which drew a reaction from the TD Garden crowd, as Celtics fans chanted “Who is Bledsoe?”
This chant, of course, stems from Bledsoe’s ongoing feud with C’s point guard Terry Rozier. Rozier accidentally called Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe” after Boston’s Game 1 win, and the Bucks veteran said he didn’t know who Rozier was following the Celtics’ Game 2 win.
The Celtics led 50-42 at halftime.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports
