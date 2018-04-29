Celtics Fans Chant “Who Is Bledsoe?” As Eric Bledsoe Feud Resumes In Game 7

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe hasn’t played particularly well in his team’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Celtics, especially in Boston, the site of Saturday night’s Game 7.

Bledsoe got off to a strong start in Game 7, though, scoring 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, but he watch most of the second quarter from the bench because of three early fouls.

He also picked up a technical foul, which drew a reaction from the TD Garden crowd, as Celtics fans chanted “Who is Bledsoe?”

Fans at TD Garden chanting "Who is Bledsoe?" 😳#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4xjPuAOWMb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2018

This chant, of course, stems from Bledsoe’s ongoing feud with C’s point guard Terry Rozier. Rozier accidentally called Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe” after Boston’s Game 1 win, and the Bucks veteran said he didn’t know who Rozier was following the Celtics’ Game 2 win.

The Celtics led 50-42 at halftime.

