Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers’ heated postseason rivalry gets another chapter in 2018, with the two sides set to meet in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

In the opening round, the C’s were taken to seven games by the Milwaukee Bucks, while Philly easily dispatched the Miami Heat in five games.

The Atlantic Division rivals will compete against each other in the playoffs for the first time since 2012 beginning Monday, with tip from TD Garden coming at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-76ers Game 1 online:

When: Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT