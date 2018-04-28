Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 7 Online

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s nothing better in sports than a Game 7, and that will be the scene Saturday night at TD Garden where the Boston Bruins and Milwaukee Bucks will play the final contest of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The home team has won every game in this series, and the Celtics are hoping that trend continues once more. The winner will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 7 online.

When: Saturday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT