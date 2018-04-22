Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Sunday marks a big turning point in the Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks first-round NBA playoff series.

The C’s currently lead 2-1 and are looking to head back to Boston with a decisive 3-1 advantage. However, the Bucks showed some fight in their first home game of the best-of-seven set in Game 3 on Friday, posting a convincing 116-92 victory.

Now, the two sides will square off Sunday in a Game 4 matinee in Wisconsin to determine who gets the momentum heading back to Boston.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, April 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ABC