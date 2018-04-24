Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics never have lost a playoff series after winning the first two games. For that trend to continue, the C’s probably have to win Tuesday night’s Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The good news for the Celtics is they have two of the final three games of the series at home. Boston also has won nine straight Game 5s at TD Garden when the series is tied at two games apiece.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Bucks Game 5 online:

When: Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV,