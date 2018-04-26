Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are looking to close things out in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

After claiming the first two games of the series, the C’s dropped the ensuing two contests to the Bucks to even their first-round NBA playoff series at a pair.

But Boston rallied with a convincing win in Game 5 at the Garden, and now they’ll look to avoid a Game 7 by getting their first road win this postseason.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Bucks Game 6 online:

When: Thursday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT