Charlie McAvoy, Bruins Remain Confident Despite Game 5 Loss To Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins couldn’t get the job done Saturday night, but their confidence certainly is not wavering.

The B’s had a chance to close out their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, but the Leafs hung on for a 4-3 win to force Game 6 back in Toronto.

After the game, Bruins rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy explained there are positives to be taken away from Game 5 and that the team will be ready to go Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports