D-Backs’ Patrick Corbin Admits Playing For Yankees ‘Definitely Would Be Great’

With roughly seven months to go before he hits free agency, Patrick Corbin already is seeing pinstripes.

The Arizona Diamondbacks ace left-hander has been one of Major League Baseball’s best pitchers this season. Through five starts, the 29-year-old is 4-0 with a 1.89 ERA and an MLB-leading 46 strikeouts. Provided his performance doesn’t dramatically drop off, Corbin should be in line for a major payday next offseason.

And once the Syracuse, N.Y., native hits the market, don’t be surprised if the New York Yankees snatch him up almost immediately.

“It would definitely be great to play there,’” Corbin recently told USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale. “I grew up a Yankee fan. My whole family are Yankee fans. My mom, my dad, my grandpa, everybody. Really, every generation of my family has been Yankee fans.

“Living up in Syracuse, everybody’s a Yankee fan. Not too many Mets fans up there.”

The Bronx Bombers made a serious push at trading for the lefty starter last offseason, per Nightengale. And that really fired up Corbin, who’s in his seventh season with the D-Backs.

“I know the Yankees have had some interest in the past, and there were a lot of rumors this winter that got my family excited,” Corbin said. “It would have been cool. You just want to go where you’re wanted, and every team will have an opportunity.”

Those comments surely will go over well with D-Backs fans and Corbin’s teammates. But they shouldn’t panic, as the southpaw with a wicked slider still has “love” for Arizona.

“I’m curious to see what happens,” he said. “It will be an exciting time for sure. I’ve enjoyed being here so far. I love everything here. It’s going to be interesting to see who really wants you.”

Corbin’s comments justifiably will get Yankees fans excited. Armed with one of the league’s most potent offenses, New York might be one high-level starter away from being World Series favorites.

And as it stands right now, the Yankees might have their sights set on someone who already has their sights set on them.