David Pastrnak Gives Bruins Insurance With Third Period Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins top line gave the team some insurance in the third period of Game 7 on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With the B’s up 5-4, Brad Marchand fed a pass to David Pastrnak from behind the net and No. 88 was able to wrist the puck past Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen.

The goal, Pastrnak’s fifth of the Stanley Cup playoffs, was scored with 8:21 remaining in the final period and gave Boston a 6-4 lead.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports