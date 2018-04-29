David Price Knows What He Needs To Fix After Red Sox’s Loss To Rays

David Price has had a rough outing Saturday in the Boston Red Sox’s 12-6 to the Tampa Bays Rays at Fenway Park.

The Sox left-hander gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five and walking four in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Price was saddled with his third loss of the season and was plagued by two-out runs, as seven of the last nine runs he has given up have come with two outs.

After the game, Price discussed his issues and what he needs to work on before his next star.

To hear the lefty’s comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.