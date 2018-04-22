Derek Jeter Gives Passionate Response To Question About Marlins Tanking

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter’s tenure as CEO of the Miami Marlins has gotten off to a rocky start.

After trading away All-Star talents in Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon, the Marlins find themselves in a precarious position.

The team presently has the third-worst record in the MLB and the worst average home attendance, according to ESPN. When asked by Bryant Gumbel of HBO’s “Real Sports” if the Marlins were attempting to tank, Jeter had a testy response for the journalist.

“When you take the field, you have an opportunity to win each and every day,” the New York Yankees legend told Gumbel. “Each and every day. You never tell your team that they’re expected to lose. Never.”

He then provided another rebuttal to Gumbel’s tanking claims.

“I can’t tell you how you think. Like, I see your mind. I see that’s how you think. I don’t think like that. That’s your mind working like that.”

Jeter has become a pariah from front office executives after speculation of trading Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees as a way to give back to the franchise he spent 20 seasons with.