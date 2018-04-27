Don Sweeney Discusses Bruins’ Game 7 Win, Upcoming Series Vs. Lightning

It was an exciting night of hockey for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, as they moved on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in Game 7 at TD Garden.

Now, the B’s attention is directed toward the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two sides will square off in their best-of-seven set beginning Saturday in Florida.

NESN’s Alex Kraemer caught up with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to discuss the Toronto and Tampa series’.

