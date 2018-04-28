Duke Dawson Describes ‘Surreal’ Patriots Draft Experience: ‘A Dream Come True’

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

As Duke Dawson spoke with reporters on a conference call Friday night, he glanced over his shoulder at the house his family had rented for the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Right now, I’m outside looking at all these cars lined up,” the former Florida cornerback said. “I can’t even give you an exact number. It was just a house full of people.”

Those people had gathered in that Kissimmee, Florida, house to find out where Dawson, a standout slot corner for the Gators last season, would be continuing his football career. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET, that question was answered.

After watching the first round-and-a-half on television, Dawson received a call from Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots had selected him with the 56th overall pick, trading up from No. 63 to do so.

“It was so surreal,” Dawson said roughly an hour after the pick was announced. “All my family members, we’re just watching TV and at the time I was just looking at all the picks to see what was going on, and I kind of got caught in just watching the football players and the plays.

“All of the sudden, my phone started ringing. Then I saw a Massachusetts area code, and when I saw that, my heart just started beating. I just got so excited. Once I got on the phone and talked to Coach Belichick and talked to (director of player personnel Nick Caserio), I mean, it just felt so surreal, man. I mean, it’s been a dream come true since I was little, just being able to fulfill my dreams.”

Dawson visited the Patriots during the pre-draft process but still was surprised to hear they had picked him. He’d met with “a lot of teams,” he said, and believed he had made a strong impression on all of them.

During his visit to Foxboro, the 22-year-old said he wanted to introduce the Patriots to “the real Duke Dawson.” Evidently, they liked what they saw.

“I’m a very humble guy,” Dawson said. “I just come in and do what is said. I’ve never been a guy that came in conceited, cocky. I’ve just always been humble and mellow. I’m just a laid back guy. When it’s time to turn up and do the things that I like to do, that’s when things start to get even better for me. I just like to come in and help in any way that I could. It really doesn’t matter where I get put. I just want to come in and help this team in any way I can.”

Caserio said during his post-draft news conference that Dawson had been on the Patriots’ radar for the past two years. He’s known for his slot prowess but also lined up outside and at safety during his four years at Florida.

“He’s played everywhere, honestly,” Caserio said.