Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Is Walk-Off Homer Or Final Out Of No-Hitter More Exciting?

The Boston Red Sox have been on the losing end of a pair of exciting finishes in the past week.

They were no-hit by Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea last Saturday, and then Tuesday, Boston fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings courtesy of a Curtis Granderson walk-off home run.

So, which end-of-game play is more exciting: a walk-off home run or the final out of a no-hitter?

See how fans voted in the Dunkin’ Donuts poll question video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kiel Maddox/USA TODAY Sports