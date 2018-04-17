Ex-Patriots Linebacker Backs Bill Belichick Amid Offseason Drama

It has been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots, with players coming and out, while others mull an early retirement.

Whatever the circumstance in a given situation, however, one former player for New England head coach Bill Belichick is strongly employing the “In Bill We Trust” mantra.

Belichick has come under fire lately, with ex-Patriot Danny Amendola acknowledging that his former coach can be difficult, while Rob Gronkowski reportedly did not enjoy himself in 2017 and is pondering hanging it up.

But Bryan Cox, who played for the Pats in 2001, has Belichick’s back, and he explained why on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

Take a listen:

While Cox certainly presents interesting points, that may not help Belichick in the short term. Gronkowski reportedly will miss the start of the Patriots’ offseason workout program as will quarterback Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images