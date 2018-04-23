Giannis Antetokounmpo Didn’t Get Seated At Milwaukee Eatery After Bucks’ Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo just wanted some tacos.
The Milwaukee Bucks star had just played hero in his team’s Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, tipping in the game-winning layup with 5.1 seconds left to help tie the first-round NBA playoff series at 2-2.
So, Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend headed over to BelAir Cantina, a Mexican restaurant just north of BMO Harris Bradley Center. But not even the best basketball player in the city could get a table. Seriously.
According to a Twitter user at the scene, the restaurant was so busy that it couldn’t accommodate Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend — despite the efforts of the patrons to help out.
The Greek Freak apparently was very gracious about the ordeal, though.
For its part, BelAir Cantina quickly issued an apology on social media for not being able to seat Antetokounmpo.
The restaurant also offered to hold a table for the Bucks star Thursday night after Game 6 in Milwaukee if he wants to return — and even promised Bucks fans free tacos if Milwaukee wins the series in six games.
The couple seemingly appreciated the restaurant’s effort, as Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend posted a message on Twitter insisting there was no love lost:
“Its all good, much love for you guys (heart emoji) also thanks to all of the concerned fans I appreciate your support @BelAirCantina.”
Good on both parties for making the best of an awkward situation — but Antetokounmpo probably shouldn’t expect the same hospitality when he comes to Boston on Tuesday night for Game 5.
