Giannis Antetokounmpo Didn’t Get Seated At Milwaukee Eatery After Bucks’ Win

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo just wanted some tacos.

The Milwaukee Bucks star had just played hero in his team’s Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, tipping in the game-winning layup with 5.1 seconds left to help tie the first-round NBA playoff series at 2-2.

So, Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend headed over to BelAir Cantina, a Mexican restaurant just north of BMO Harris Bradley Center. But not even the best basketball player in the city could get a table. Seriously.

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

According to a Twitter user at the scene, the restaurant was so busy that it couldn’t accommodate Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend — despite the efforts of the patrons to help out.

A bunch of us were willing to give up our table. Whole thing was very odd… — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

Oh yeah. It got pretty heated actually. A few patrons started yelling for someone to get him a table — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

The Greek Freak apparently was very gracious about the ordeal, though.

It was really cool how unassuming he was. Didn't complain, just quietly left. — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

For its part, BelAir Cantina quickly issued an apology on social media for not being able to seat Antetokounmpo.

We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat @Giannis_An34 in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped. The @Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. — BelAir Cantina (@BelAirCantina) April 23, 2018

The restaurant also offered to hold a table for the Bucks star Thursday night after Game 6 in Milwaukee if he wants to return — and even promised Bucks fans free tacos if Milwaukee wins the series in six games.

win the series Thursday night in Milwaukee, we will provide all @Bucks fans with a free taco with any purchase all day Friday at all our locations! #GoBucks #BucksIn6 — BelAir Cantina (@BelAirCantina) April 23, 2018

The couple seemingly appreciated the restaurant’s effort, as Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend posted a message on Twitter insisting there was no love lost:

“Its all good, much love for you guys (heart emoji) also thanks to all of the concerned fans I appreciate your support @BelAirCantina.”

Good on both parties for making the best of an awkward situation — but Antetokounmpo probably shouldn’t expect the same hospitality when he comes to Boston on Tuesday night for Game 5.

H/t to ESPN.com