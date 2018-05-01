Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights were going to have to lose a postseason game at some point.

The Knights got off to a hot start in their first Stanley Cup playoffs appearance, sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round series and blowing out the San Jose Sharks 7-0 in the first game of Round 2.

The Sharks put an end to Vegas’ playoff win streak Saturday, though, thanks to a double-overtime goal from Logan Couture. Now, San Jose will look to take a 2-1 series lead on home ice Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Sharks online:

When: Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live