‘Hamilton’ Actor Upset About Audience Using Phones To Follow Jazz-Rockets

Word to the wise: If you plan on attending “Hamilton” in the future, we highly suggest you don’t use your cell phone during the performance.
Unless, you know, you want some angry actors on your hands.
The Tony Award-winning traveling play was in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, which put people in the audience in quite the pickle. Emotionally torn between focusing on the performance and following Game 1 between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets, some paying customers elected to fire up their cellular devices and follow the game during the play.
And that really ticked off Joseph Morales, an actor in “Hamilton.”
During an intermission, Morales took to Twitter to complain about the audience’s rudeness.
Twitter user Tim Ormond offered this response:
Back to Morales:
Ormond’s comment not only upset Morales, but also caused quite a stir in the Twitterverse. The remark apparently wasn’t supposed to be taken seriously, however.
“It was 100 percent in jest,” Ormond told The Salt Lake Tribune on Monday. “Just a snarky little comment.”
After taking some time to cool down, Morales tweeted this Monday afternoon:
Consider this beef #squashed.
Although, there’s a chance Morales will be singing a different tune come Wednesday, when a performance of “Hamilton” will coincide with Game 2 of Jazz-Rockets.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP