‘Hamilton’ Actor Upset About Audience Using Phones To Follow Jazz-Rockets

Word to the wise: If you plan on attending “Hamilton” in the future, we highly suggest you don’t use your cell phone during the performance.

Unless, you know, you want some angry actors on your hands.

The Tony Award-winning traveling play was in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, which put people in the audience in quite the pickle. Emotionally torn between focusing on the performance and following Game 1 between the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets, some paying customers elected to fire up their cellular devices and follow the game during the play.

And that really ticked off Joseph Morales, an actor in “Hamilton.”

During an intermission, Morales took to Twitter to complain about the audience’s rudeness.

SLC, you’re killing me. Put your phones away. We can see you. This isn’t a movie. What is up with you guys? — Joseph Morales (@JosephAMorales) April 29, 2018

Twitter user Tim Ormond offered this response:

Jazz in the NBA playoffs….deal with it. You're not the biggest show in town. — Tim O (@Tim_Ormond) April 30, 2018

Back to Morales:

…by all means, go to the game or stay home. This is what we’re dealing with in SLC, folks. So rude it’s shocking. https://t.co/g8MVWzvgky — Joseph Morales (@JosephAMorales) April 30, 2018

Ormond’s comment not only upset Morales, but also caused quite a stir in the Twitterverse. The remark apparently wasn’t supposed to be taken seriously, however.

“It was 100 percent in jest,” Ormond told The Salt Lake Tribune on Monday. “Just a snarky little comment.”

After taking some time to cool down, Morales tweeted this Monday afternoon:

Consider this beef #squashed.

Although, there’s a chance Morales will be singing a different tune come Wednesday, when a performance of “Hamilton” will coincide with Game 2 of Jazz-Rockets.