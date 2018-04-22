Hanley Ramirez Congratulates Sean Manaea After A’s Lefty No-Hits Red Sox

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hanley Ramirez knows how to give credit where credit is due.

The Boston Red Sox and their hard-hitting first baseman were no-hit Saturday night by Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea. And Ramirez, who made the final out in Manaea’s no-no at Oakland Alameda Coliseum, congratulated the left-hander after the game

Check out this tweet:

Congratulations Sean Manaea, you were really good tonight bro 👍🏽 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) April 22, 2018

Yeah, he was really good.

Despite Saturday night’s performance, the Sox still sit an MLB-best 17-3 through 20 games. They’ll look to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon when they close out their three-game series with the A’s.