Hanley Ramirez Congratulates Sean Manaea After A’s Lefty No-Hits Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez knows how to give credit where credit is due.
The Boston Red Sox and their hard-hitting first baseman were no-hit Saturday night by Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea. And Ramirez, who made the final out in Manaea’s no-no at Oakland Alameda Coliseum, congratulated the left-hander after the game
Check out this tweet:
Yeah, he was really good.
Despite Saturday night’s performance, the Sox still sit an MLB-best 17-3 through 20 games. They’ll look to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon when they close out their three-game series with the A’s.
