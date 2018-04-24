Hanley Ramirez Shares Emphatic Prediction For Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Hanley Ramirez was in attendance to see the Boston Bruins squander their second chance to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Red Sox slugger isn’t worried about the B’s in the final game of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Ramirez, along with a number of his Sox teammates, spent their off day Monday at Air Canada Centre to take in Bruins-Leafs Game 6, which Ramirez dubbed a “post-Manaea group therapy session.”

While Toronto seemingly has all the momentum after claiming victory in the last two games of the series, Ramirez believes home ice will benefit the Bruins in a major way Wednesday night.

“Bruins, for sure,” Ramirez said when asked to make a Game 7 prediction, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “House of the pain. … It’s what we do in Boston: hurt people.”

If the B’s bring the pain to their Atlantic Division rival Wednesday, the Black and Gold likely will move on to a second-round date with the Tampa Bay Lightning.