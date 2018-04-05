NFL

Here’s A Look At Titans’ Overhauled Home, Away Uniforms For 2018 Season

Thu, Apr 5, 2018

The Tennessee Titans are shaking things up in their 20th season as a franchise.

The Titans already have made several personnel changes, bringing in a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Vrabel and signing several new players, including a pair of former New England Patriots in running back Dion Lewis and cornerback Malcolm Butler.

With those changes comes a cosmetic face-lift, too: The team unveiled a full set of new uniforms and helmets Wednesday night during a launch party in Nashville.

It’s not a complete overhaul of Tennessee’s old look, but there still are plenty of unique features — with a story behind each one.

We’re on board with these — especially those light blue alternates.

The Patriots play the Titans in Tennessee in 2018, so Pats fans will get the chance to see Lewis, Butler and fellow ex-Patriot Logan Ryan rocking the new threads this fall.

