Here’s New Car Matt Kenseth Will Drive For Roush Fenway In NASCAR Return

A former NASCAR champion is returning to the place where his career began, and he’s bringing the most important element of the sport with him: a new sponsor.

Matt Kenseth and Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that the 46-year-old driver will return to the team to pilot the No. 6 Ford Fusion on a part-time basis for the remainder of the season. As part of getting back in the driver’s seat, Kenseth unveiled Wyndham Rewards as the anchor sponsor for races in which he will compete.

Here it is! The whole family helps us unveil the @WyndhamRewards Ford Fusion! pic.twitter.com/CwyrDZeZdo — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) April 25, 2018

Kenseth, the 2003 Winston Cup champion (and the final driver to win the NASCAR title under that name) was forced out of the No. 20 Toyota Camry of Joe Gibbs Racing last year, despite still being a competitive Cup driver. He earned a victory in the second-to-last race of the 2017 season and refused to call himself “retired,” emphasizing that he was merely stepping away from racing until the right situation arose.

He’ll now run a partial schedule in the No. 6 along with Trevor Bayne, who has run the car on a full-time basis since 2015. RFR president Steve Newmark said at Wednesday’s press conference that details of how Kenseth and Bayne with share the seat are still being worked out.

Kenseth’s first race will be May 12 at Kansas Speedway, according to the team.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images