Here’s What Nick Wright Believes Is Only Way Celtics Beat 76ers In Series

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics enter their second-round NBA playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers as the higher seed, but the young Sixers appear to be the consensus pick to win the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

Nick Wright certainly is part of this camp.

During Monday’s edition of “First Things First” on Fox Sports 1, Wright explained why he only can think of one scenario in which the Celtics take down the 76ers in the best-of-seven series.

“Without a significant injury, Boston just doesn’t have the talent to beat Philadelphia. Period, point blank,” Wright said. “If they take this six games, it will be an amazing accomplishment given how well Philly’s playing and how depleted Boston is — that Boston all of a sudden suffered another injury with Jaylen Brown being out. Unless Philadelphia suffers a significant injury, they will be in the Eastern Conference finals. I can’t see any other path for them.”

Wright’s overwhelming confidence in Philadelphia is a bit puzzling. While the Sixers might have more star power than the C’s, Boston holds home-court advantage and arguably has the upper hand in terms of coaching. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Philly advance to the next round, but counting Boston out to that degree seems foolish.