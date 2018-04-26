Here’s Who Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Have Patriots Picking In Final NFL Mock Drafts

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, which means the window for predicting picks almost is closed. It’s difficult to get a read on this year’s draft — there’s even some debate as to who will go No. 1 overall — but that unpredictability should make for an entertaining event.

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay published their final mock drafts Thursday morning on ESPN.com, and the two analysts disagree on whether the New England Patriots will select a quarterback in the first round. The Patriots own picks No. 23 and No. 31, with the former being acquired when New England traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s who Kiper and McShay believe the Patriots will choose with their two first-round selections, along with each expert’s explanation:

Mel Kiper Jr.

No. 23: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

My comp for Miller over the past few months has been Nate Solder, who just left New England for the Giants in free agency. If Bill Belichick doesn’t trade down, offensive tackle, defensive back or linebacker make the most sense.

No. 31: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Jackson is a bigger corner who started only one year in college, but he was fantastic in 2017, snagging eight interceptions. Could he fill in for Malcolm Butler immediately?

Todd McShay

No. 23: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

This would be something. Jackson needs to go to a team where he can develop behind a veteran QB (Tom Brady, check) and innovative offensive mind (Josh McDaniels, check). While he’s being groomed to be Brady’s successor, I’m sure the Patriots will find some clever ways to get him the ball in space.

No. 31: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

This is one of Mel’s guys, but there is no denying his traits. You don’t find a lot of tackles who are 6-9, 309 with 34-inch arms. The Patriots would hope he solves their left tackle issue (with Nate Solder gone to the Giants) down the road.

It’s interesting that both Kiper and McShay have Kolton Miller going to New England, just with different picks. But the real attention-grabber is McShay suggesting the Patriots will take Lamar Jackson with pick No. 23.

The Patriots have been linked to Jackson throughout the pre-draft process, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport even saying Wednesday that New England’s interest in the 2016 Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback is “legit.” So maybe Jackson will, in fact, be tabbed as Tom Brady’s successor.

It should be noted both Kiper and McShay completed their mock drafts based on where they think players will be picked, not what they would do as NFL general managers. Also, Kiper didn’t include any trades, which obviously could blow things up, while McShay included two deals.

Kiper and McShay even disagree on who will go No. 1 overall. Kiper believes the Cleveland Browns will select Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, while McShay envisions USC QB Sam Darnold coming off the board with the top pick.