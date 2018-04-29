How Boston Sports Fans Are Balancing A Busy Week Of Playoff Matchups

The Boston Red Sox’s season is off to a historic start, with the Sox putting together the best month of April in franchise history.

However, it has been hard to pay attention to the Sox with the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics both advancing the second round of the Stanley Cup and NBA playoffs.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt joined Budweiser at The Baseball Tavern for their Budweiser Pregame Party ahead of the Sox’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Fenway Park. She asked fans how they will balance their lives with so many games to keep track of in the coming week.

To hear their answers, check out the video above, presented by Budweiser.

