How Did Steven Adams Not Flinch Taking This Jae Crowder Elbow To Face?

Two takeaways from Monday’s Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4:

1. The Jazz are the real deal.

2. Steven Adams is immune to pain.

Late in Utah’s definitive 113-96 win, Jazz forward Jae Crowder got into a scuffle with Russell Westbrook after the two got tangled up. Never one to back down, Crowder confronted the Thunder star, and things escalated quickly.

Enter Adams, who tried to play peacemaker and was rewarded with a Crowder elbow to the nose.

These two teams do not enjoy each other’s company 😳 pic.twitter.com/tahMT3MiFa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2018

As the internet pointed out in amazement, Adams barely even reacted to getting a face full of arm.

Steven Adams got elbowed in the face by Jae Crowder HE DIDN'T EVEN FLINCH. pic.twitter.com/WSV4sslAL1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2018

In fact, the 7-foot New Zealander just snapped his nose back into place and carried on. Kobe Bryant would be proud.

The same couldn’t be said for Crowder — the former Boston Celtic was ejected for mixing it up during what was already a spirited affair.

These two don't like each other…👀 pic.twitter.com/L1VVx2tWEM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2018

Adams’ superhuman traits aside, the Thunder looked like mere mortals in Salt Lake City, as Utah took a 3-1 lead in the teams’ first-round playoff series with the possibility of elimination Wednesday night in Game 5.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images