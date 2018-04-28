J.D. Martinez Has Been Wealth Of Knowledge For Young Red Sox Hitters

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been lethal during the first month of the 2018 Major League Baseball season, but the Sox still are waiting for young stars Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers to get hot.

While Benintendi and Devers have gotten off to slow starts, their inevitable turn around could be queued by one of Boston’s veteran hitters: J.D. Martinez. The Red Sox slugger’s work ethic in the video room and batting cages has been well-documented, and manager Alex Cora has noted that Martinez has been a wealth of knowledge for the rest of Boston’s hitters.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons, Lenny DiNardo and WEEI’s Rob Bradford discuss Martinez’s role in the locker room, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.