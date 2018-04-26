Jake DeBrusk’s Massive Game 7 Performance Fueled By Dad’s Pregame Text

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk was just following his father’s advice.

The Boston Bruins rookie winger had a massive Game 7 on Wednesday night to close out the Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

DeBrusk scored two goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner, in the B’s 7-4 victory at TD Garden. Those goals were DeBrusk’s fourth and fifth of the series, and his huge performance in the winner-take-all affair was propelled by a text message his father, former NHL winger Louie DeBrusk, sent him prior to puck drop.

Jake DeBrusk told Pierre McGuire that his dad texted him "be like Justin Williams because he's Mr. Game 7." — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 26, 2018

Williams, of course, has earned the nickname “Mr. Game 7” by tallying an NHL-record 14 points in Game 7s, including seven goals which also have him tied with Glenn Anderson for the most in playoff history. Williams’ teams are 7-1 in the eight Game 7s he has played in.

DeBrusk followed his dad’s advice Wednesday night, and if he continues to deliver when the chips are on the table then hockey might have a new “Mr. Game 7.”