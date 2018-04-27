Jets vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Second Round Game 1 Online

Photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

A couple of Western Conference heavyweights are about to go at it Friday night.

The Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the Presidents’ Cup-winning Nashville Predators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Winnipeg cruised past the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in the first round, while the Preds knocked off the Colorado Avalanche in six games. Now, the two teams will meet Bridgestone Arena on Friday for Game 1 of what is sure to be an exciting best-of-seven series.

When: Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports