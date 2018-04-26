Joe Kelly Has Hilarious Response To Six-Game Suspension Being Upheld

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Joe Kelly does not appear too pleased with his six-game suspension being upheld.

The Boston Red Sox reliever appealed his six-game ban for plunking New York Yankees batter Tyler Austin on April 11. The beaning resulted in a bench-clearing melee at Fenway Park after Austin made the choice to charge the mound.

And not only was Kelly’s suspension upheld by ex-Yankees skipper Joe Torre, who now is Major League Baseball chief baseball officer, but Austin’s five-game ban was reduced to four games.

After the news broke Thursday of the appeal results, Kelly had a pretty hilarious response on Twitter.

At least take me to dinner first… — Joe Kelly Jr. (@JosephKellyJr) April 26, 2018

Taking the dissapointment in stride it appears.

Kelly also was asked Thursday about different suspensions he’s had handed down on him in life, given he had no previous history in MLB. Turns out Kelly may have been a bit of a troublemaker when he was younger.

“In school,” Joe Kelly said when asked if he had been suspended before. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 26, 2018

The reliever will begin serving his suspension Thursday.