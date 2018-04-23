Kevin Durant ‘Inadvertently’ Likes Anti-Russell Westbrook Instagram Comment

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Another day, another wrinkle in the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook drama.

On Monday, The Score Instagrammed a graphic highlighting Durant’s recent advice for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Social media bickering ensued, including one fan commenting that Westbrook, not Durant, was “the problem” while the two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant, now a member of the Golden State, then “liked” the comment, because of course.

Here’s a nifty recap of the carnage, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

KD liked the comment 👀 pic.twitter.com/E9KSy72n6Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2018

Hmm…

Durant unsurprisingly claims that he accidentally “liked” the comment.

Kevin Durant tells ESPN he inadvertently liked the IG comment that was critical of Russell Westbrook as he scrolled through his timeline. "No story here,” he said. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 23, 2018

So, what to believe?

Is it possible that Durant was perusing social media and “inadvertently” tapped that small empty heart next to an anti-Westbrook comment? Sure, anything is possible.

But given Durant’s spotty history on social media, NBA fans have reason to question his explanation.