Kevin Durant ‘Inadvertently’ Likes Anti-Russell Westbrook Instagram Comment

Another day, another wrinkle in the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook drama.
On Monday, The Score Instagrammed a graphic highlighting Durant’s recent advice for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Social media bickering ensued, including one fan commenting that Westbrook, not Durant, was “the problem” while the two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant, now a member of the Golden State, then “liked” the comment, because of course.
Here’s a nifty recap of the carnage, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:
Hmm…
Durant unsurprisingly claims that he accidentally “liked” the comment.
So, what to believe?
Is it possible that Durant was perusing social media and “inadvertently” tapped that small empty heart next to an anti-Westbrook comment? Sure, anything is possible.
But given Durant’s spotty history on social media, NBA fans have reason to question his explanation.
