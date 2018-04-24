Leafs Fans Pay Tribute To Toronto Attack Victims With Moving ‘O Canada’ Rendition

Tragedy hit the city of Toronto on Monday when a van turned down a busy street in North Toronto, jumped the curb and struck several pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15 in what appears to be a possible terror attack.

The driver was apprehended and is in custody.

Naturally, the scene prior to Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins at Air Canada Centre was very emotional, as the two teams shared a moment of silence to honor the victims before the fans belted out a beautiful rendition of “O Canada.”

Watch the moving performance of ‘O Canada’ in the video below:

We are Toronto. pic.twitter.com/7SQphtidDb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018

The Leafs evened the series with the Bruins at three games apiece by winning Monday’s contest 3-1.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images