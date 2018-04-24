Leafs Fans Pay Tribute To Toronto Attack Victims With Moving ‘O Canada’ Rendition

Tragedy hit the city of Toronto on Monday when a van turned down a busy street in North Toronto, jumped the curb and struck several pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring 15 in what appears to be a possible terror attack.
The driver was apprehended and is in custody.
Naturally, the scene prior to Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins at Air Canada Centre was very emotional, as the two teams shared a moment of silence to honor the victims before the fans belted out a beautiful rendition of “O Canada.”
Watch the moving performance of ‘O Canada’ in the video below:
The Leafs evened the series with the Bruins at three games apiece by winning Monday’s contest 3-1.
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
