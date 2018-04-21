Leafs’ Nazem Kadri Looking To Be More Cautious In Return From Suspension

The Toronto Maple Leafs will welcome back a key player for Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

Nazem Kadri will return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup Saturday night after serving a three-game suspension for his brutal boarding hit on Tommy Wingels in Game 1. While Kadri says he won’t totally change his playing style, he admits he’ll be a bit more cautious upon his return to game action.

For more from Kadri, as well as Toronto coach Mike Babcock, check out the “Bruins Faceoff Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images