LeBron James Gave Bluntly Honest Answer About Energy Level After Game 7

As it turns out, even “The King” needs a catnap from time to time.

LeBron James led his Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoffs series. And James, who still has never been eliminated during the first round, was an absolute force, racking up 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes. He and the Cavs now will face the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After the game, the 33-year-old was rather candid about what the grueling series did to his energy level.

“I’m burnt right now,” James said. “I’m not thinking about Toronto right now until tomorrow. I’m ready to go home.

“I’m tired, I wanna go home.”

Will fans pick on James for complaining about how tired he was? Probably. And does he deserve it? Maybe.

But consider this: In seven games against Indiana, James averaged 34.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 41.1 minutes per game. We’d say he earned some much-needed rest.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images