Let’s Hope Celtics Don’t Regret This Bold Tweet Congratulating Bruins

If you’re a Boston Celtics fan who believes in jinxes, you may not be pleased with the club this morning.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Wednesday night in an instant classic Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

So, the Celtics decided to show their fellow TD Garden tenants some love on Twitter, which is fine. But their message was a little suspect.

A reminder: The Celtics have yet to advance to the second round in their NBA playoff series. Sure, they lead the Bucks 3-2 in the series, but they have yet to win a game in Milwaukee, the site of Thursday’s Game 6.

If they drop Thursday’s contest, it comes down to a winner-take-all Game 7 at home. While they’d be favored in that game, it’s certainly no slam dunk.

The C’s did include the “fingers crossed” emoji, but that didn’t stop nervous fans from freaking out about their apparent bold prediction.

If you lose the series I’m coming back to this tweet — Sharks in 4 (@Jate57) April 26, 2018

Delete this right now — Will Hamilton (@WillHam02) April 26, 2018

What have you done.. — Ryan Bettencourt (@RBettencourt14) April 26, 2018

Whoever tweeted this should be fired smh — KyGoat Goatving (@PrimeKyrie11) April 26, 2018

This is just a harmless tweet, of course, so Celtics fans shouldn’t get too worked up. There’s nothing wrong with a confident social media account, especially if it’s supporting another successful local team. (You have it pretty good around here, Boston.)

But if the Bucks come back to win the series…