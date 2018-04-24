Liverpool Vs. Roma Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool FC will launch its assault on a place in the UEFA Champions League final from its own fortress.

The Reds will host AS Roma on Tuesday at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal series. The matchup represents just the sixth competitive meeting between the teams, who famously faced off in the 1984 European Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalty kicks.

Mohamed Salah’s reunion with Roma is one of the major subplots of the semifinal. The Egyptian forward joined Liverpool from Roma last summer after two seasons with the Italian club and went on to become England’s Player of the Year, as voted by his professional peers.

FOX Sports 1 will air an English-language broadcast of Liverpool vs. Roma in the United States. ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game to U.S. viewers in Spanish. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, April 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO