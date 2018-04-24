Maple Leafs Goalie Frederik Andersen Makes Big Stop On Rick Nash In Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 on Wednesday back in Boston with a 3-1 victory over the Bruins on Monday night.

As has been the case recently, Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen was a huge factor in Toronto’s victory, turning away 32 shots. One of those stops came on Bruins winger Rick Nash, who got the puck off a Torey Krug shot from the point and tried to sneak it past Andersen.

To see the save, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

