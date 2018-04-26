Mark Martin ‘So Thrilled’ Matt Kenseth Driving No. 6 In NASCAR Return

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mark Martin might be happier than anyone about Matt Kenseth’s return to Roush Fenway Warcing.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer hailed Kenseth as his “favorite driver of all time” Thursday in an interview with NASCAR.com’s Jonathan Merryman. Martin was reacting to news of Martin’s impending return to NASCAR following his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing after last season.

Kenseth and RFR announced Wednesday that the 39-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to the team and pilot the No. 6 Ford Fusion on a part-time basis for the remainder of the season. Martin — who drove the car to prominence — was “so thrilled” about the news, he personally helped the team announce the move.

Kenseth’s first race reportedly will be May 12 in the Cup series race at Kansas Speedway. He’ll run a partial schedule in the No. 6 car for the remained of 2018, along with Trevor Bayne.