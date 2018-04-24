Watch Mitt Romney Troll Russell Westbrook During Jazz-Thunder Game 4

Partisans are everywhere these days, especially among NBA playoff crowds.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook felt the full force of this fact Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where Utah Jazz fans rode him hard during Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Westbrook’s superstar status and vow to shut down Jazz guard Ricky Rubio already was going to make him a target for fans’ ire. But then he fell into foul trouble early and, after picking up his fourth infraction, had to sit on the bench late in the second quarter.

As Westbrook was heading to the bench, Jazz fans let him know just how many fouls he had. Amazingly, Mitt Romney, the ex-Massachusetts Governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate, was front-and-center in the crowd, decked out in a Jazz jersey and taunting Westbrook with a four-fingered salute.

Thunder-Jazz had everything. Even Mitt Romney taunting Russ 😂 pic.twitter.com/oLXND9ZjjP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2018

Support from Romney and other fans helped the Jazz win 113-96 and extend their series lead to 3-1.

Romney now lives in Utah and is campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat that retiring senator Orrin Hatch holds. Romney will face off against Utah state representative Mike Kennedy on June 26 in a primary election.

We can’t gauge exactly how much Romney’s Jazz fandom will boost his electoral prospects, but his trolling of Westbrook only can help.

