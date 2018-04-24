MLB Odds: Red Sox Road Betting Favorites In Series Opener Vs. Blue Jays

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox hope to rediscover the offensive touch that has powered their climb to the top of Major League Baseball’s standings when they open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday as -120 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox opened the season on a tear at the plate, averaging 6.48 runs per game en route to a 17-2 record. But the club struggled in Oakland over the weekend, tallying just one total run while losing consecutive games for the first time this season ahead of Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays betting matchup at Rogers Centre.

Boston fell victim to the first no-hitter thrown this season as the club fell 3-0 to the A’s as -166 chalk on Saturday, before eking out just six hits in a 4-1 loss as a -125 bet on Sunday. Boston’s power outage comes in stark contrast to their prolific plate performance in their previous 15 contests. Boston scored seven or more runs on 11 occasions during that stretch, generating an 11-3-1 run for the OVER in totals betting.

Red Sox hitters have also averaged seven runs per game during a seven-game win streak at Rogers Centre. The club’s pitching was equally stingy during that stretch, holding Toronto to one or fewer runs in five of those seven wins.

That is bad news for the Blue Jays, who return home as +110 underdogs after getting outgunned by a 14-2 margin while dropping the final two dates in a four-game weekend series at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto’s struggles against the New York Yankees brought a close to a 13-4 run during which the club avoided consecutive losses. But Blue Jays bats have been popping in recent dates on home turf, where the club has scored 11 or more runs in three of their past five, and currently enjoy a 7-1 run.

However, with both clubs sending red-hot arms to the mound, Tuesday’s series opener has the makings of a possible pitchers’ duel.

Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello is a perfect 4-0 on the season and has not allowed an earned run in his past 13 innings of work going into his scheduled start Tuesday, but has allowed 12 total earned runs in his past two starts against Toronto.

Lefty J.A. Happ has struck out 26 total batters while winning in three straight starts for Toronto, and is 4-0 in his past eight starts against the Red Sox, including a nine-strikeout performance in a 9-4 win in Boston as a +203 wager on Sept. 26.