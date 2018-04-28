Mookie Betts’ Hot Start Has Been Key To Red Sox’s Successful April

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have had a brilliant April, tallying a 19-6 record through their first 25 games while taking an early lead atop the American League East.

While Boston has been solid in all facets of the game, the Sox’s offense has been particularly potent with Mookie Betts leading. the way atop the lineup.

Betts is hitting .341 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and a league-leading 27 runs scored so far this season.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Lenny DiNardo discuss Betts’ start, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.