NASCAR Rumors: Matt Kenseth Returning To Roush Fenway In Part-Time Role

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Kenseth reportedly is returning to where it all started.

The 46-year-old NASCAR driver will return to Roush Fenway Racing in a part-time role for the remainder of the 2018 season, SB Nation’s Jordan Bianchi reported Monday, citing multiple sources. CBS Sports’ Matthew Mayer also reported the deal, which Roush is expected to announce Wednesday in a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Kenseth, who left Joe Gibbs Racing after last season and has remained adamant he’s not retiring, reportedly will share the No. 6 Ford with Trevor Bayne, who has driven the car full-time since 2015. A 39-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Kenseth began his Cup career with Roush, for whom he drove full-time from 2001-2012.

Although Kenseth will share the No. 6 with Bayne, he reportedly will be the “primary” driver of the car and run a “majority” of the remaining races this season.

Bianchi joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday to discuss the nature of the deal.

Kenseth’s first race reportedly will come on May 12 in the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

And while it’s unclear exactly what Kenseth’s 2018 schedule will look like, it’s worth noting that the May 12 race is the next event in which the No. 6 won’t be sponsored by AdvoCare, Bayne’s anchor sponsor. That, coupled with AdvoCare’s 2018 Cup commitments, suggests Kenseth will drive the No. 6 primarily in races not sponsored by AdvoCare.

Kenseth’s tenure with Roush was both long and highly successful, having won 15 races with the team over 12 seasons in Cup — as well as a championship in 2003.

News of Kenseth’s return is expected to come just a week after Roush announced that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 team will remain a sponsored Cup outfit through the 2021 season.