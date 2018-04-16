NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Got Stuck In Bus, Escaped Through Toilet Hatch

That gnarly smell at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday wasn’t burned rubber, spilled beer or questionable track food. And no, it wasn’t the lingering stench from a human leg caught on fire.

Nope, it was Darrell Wallace Jr.

The ever-entertaining NASCAR driver got stuck in his bus prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500. Unable to exit through the front door, Wallace eventually escaped through … wait for it … the toilet hatch.

Watch him explain the bizarre dilemma in the video below:

Call us crazy, but we sense a Drano NASCAR sponsorship coming down the pipe.

Sunday’s race at Bristol was suspended after 2013 laps due to rain. Kyle Larson will lead the field when the race resumes at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Let’s hope Wallace avoids toilet-related detours on his way to the track this time — for all our sakes.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images