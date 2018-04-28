NASCAR’s Jamie McMurray Somehow OK After Violent Wreck At Talladega

“The Big One” struck early at Talladega Superspeedway.

During practice for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jamie McMurray was involved in a violent wreck that collected multiple cars. After blowing a tire, McMurray’s No. 1 Chevrolet flipped over Ryan Newman and the No. 31, collided with the wall and eventually barrel-rolled to a stop. McMurray went to the infield care center and later was released without injury.

Watch the ugly wreck in the video below:

Wow. Jamie McMurray flips and rolls during Cup Series final practice at Talladega. He climbed out on his own. pic.twitter.com/NMJEmBsasY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 27, 2018

Scary stuff.

After leaving the care center, McMurray talked about the crash, admitting he shut his eyes and waited for it all to be over.

"I just kept my eyes closed." Jamie McMurray is with Vince Welch. pic.twitter.com/DV69S7xfEU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 27, 2018

It’s truly remarkable that McMurray was OK after all of that.

NASCAR cars, of course, are meant to take a beating, and technology advancements have drastically improved driver safety. Still, when a car goes flying through the air like that, everyone holds their breath.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images